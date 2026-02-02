Brittany Mahomes Makes Most Of Chiefs' Early Offseason With Igloo Project

Play video content Instagram/@brittanylynne

Brittany Mahomes is usually spending this week gearing up to watch her hubby, Patrick, and the Kansas City Chiefs play in the Super Bowl ... but since the team fell short of the playoffs, she's spending her time in the cold building an igloo!!

Mahomes shared her DIY project on Instagram ... and despite having some snow on the ground, it wasn't enough to support their building alone.

Inspired by an idea on the internet, she bought a ton of aluminum trays, filled them with water and dye, and left them outside for a few days to freeze.

After getting enough blocks ... the Mahomes gang started to put things together. Thanks to the power of editing, we saw the two days of building condensed down to about a minute, and for the circumstances ... the final product wasn't too shabby.

"Just a couple rookies trying to show you the whole process of how to build an igloo," Brittany wrote on Instagram.

Plenty of people flooded the comment section with love for the project -- including Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt's daughter, Gracie who wrote, "This is amazing!"

Patrick also showed his wife some love for her work, saying, "Best mom out there!!"

Mahomes wrapped up her post by saying, "Would say we will do better next time but there will never be a next time."