Bay Area Rocked By 20 Earthquakes As Super Bowl Week Kicks Off

Super Bowl week is off to a shaky start -- literally -- after more than a dozen earthquakes have hit the Bay Area ... as the NFL world descends on the area for Super Bowl LX.

According to FOX Weather, the quakes have been centered in San Ramon, which is about 40 minutes away from Levi's Stadium -- the home of Sunday's big game.

The United States Geological Survey earthquake map shows 20 quakes in the area, with the most powerful clocking in at 4.3, and two registering at 3.8.

Of course, these types of events are nothing new in the region, with multiple fault lines running through the Bay Area. In fact, the USGS told a local outlet that the latest series of shaking is part of a swarm that has been rocking the San Ramon Valley for the last several months.

"It's just sort of crisscrossing each other in between Mount Diablo and the Calaveras Fault. When they start moving around a little bit, earthquakes happen; One thing moves another, another earthquake happens."

So far, there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

Obviously, it's not the most ideal way to start the biggest week on the sports calendar ... as celebs, athletes, and fans descend on San Fran to watch Drake Maye and the New England Patriots take on Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks, with the Vince Lombardi Trophy on the line.