'RedZone' Host Scott Hanson Insists NFL Isn't Scripted After Viral Post

No, the NFL season wasn't predetermined back in September ... so says "RedZone" star Scott Hanson, who tells TMZ Sports he was simply having some laughs with a post that went viral last week.

The popular TV host set social media on fire when he pointed out how the NFL shared a graphic before Week 1 that showed Drake Maye and Sam Darnold nearest to Levi's Stadium with the caption, "32 teams with February dreams. We’re so back."

Yep, this is really from September. Look all the way up front… https://t.co/zmhBHVXzJg — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) January 26, 2026 @ScottHanson

Fast-forward 21 weeks ... Maye's New England Patriots are facing Darnold's Seattle Seahawks in the Big Game.

A win for the fans who are convinced a team of writers creates all the football drama?? Not quite -- Hanson said while, yes, he is an NFL employee, no one is telling him to come out and deny the product is scripted ... but that's exactly what he's doing.

"It's true, it's real ... It's just awful, awful funny," Hanson said of the NFL. "That is some weird, eerie type stuff."

Now that we've established the NFL action is all legit, Hanson weighed in on the Super Bowl -- he says it should be nicknamed the "Hope Bowl" ... because it proves any organization can turn things around in a short amount of time.

There's a lot going on leading up to Feb. 8, and Hanson might be the busiest guy on the planet next weekend ... 'cause he's covering the Olympics, too!!

We asked him all about that ... as well as how he's earning his Sundays with Lowe's -- a campaign encouraging fans to get all their chores done so they can enjoy their football action.

The hardware giant is SO in on the movement, they've even made bucket belts to get everything handled with ease ... and they're selling them for just $15 a pop.

