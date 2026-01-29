DeAndre Hopkins Requests $100K To Join N3on's Stream, Says It's For Charity

I Want $100K To Join Your Stream

Play video content

DeAndre Hopkins told N3on he'd be more than happy to hop on his popular livestream ... that is, if he was willing to cough up $100,000 -- but the NFL star had a good reason.

N3on was live Wednesday night when he mentioned that the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver shot him a DM ... and claimed he wanted a bag to collab.

"Are you serious, D-Hop?!" N3on said. "100K!"

"I don't pay for streams! Damn D-Hop! He's my favorite player, too, man!"

The segment went viral fast, with fans calling out Hopkins, who has earned over $144 million in his career.

The five-time Pro Bowler clarified that the $100K was not for his financial gain ... going on X to quote the clip, saying, "Let's donate it to a charity my brother."

Hopkins also shared the DM on his Instagram story, proving he told N3on it was for charity upfront.

N3on reacted to Hopkins leaking the DM on his Instagram Story ... saying on his stream, "I saw D-Hop posted the DMs on his story. D-Hop, you're my favorite player on the Houston Texans. You broke my heart. All love though."

🚨| WATCH: N3on responds to DEANDRE HOPKINS after he LEAKED dms of them together after he asked N3on for $100k for a stream..❤️‍🩹😳 pic.twitter.com/e4f9J8VxFp — N3onHQ (@N3onHQ) January 29, 2026 @N3onHQ

N3on also claimed he would've paid the $100K.

It's unclear which charity Hopkins would've chosen, but he's a big fan of his mother Sabrina Greenlee's organization, S.M.O.O.O.T.H. Inc, which helps survivors of domestic violence.

She founded it after surviving a brutal acid attack in 2002 that left her permanently blind.