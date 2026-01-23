Ryan Garcia Gunning For Breakout Streamer Award, WBC Championship Belt

Play video content TMZSports.com

Ryan Garcia has goals to dominate two totally different worlds -- boxing AND streaming -- telling TMZ Sports while he wants to be WBC champion, he's also chasing internet validation.

We caught up with King Ryan at Avalon in Los Angeles on Thursday ... and brought up how popular streamer N3on told Babcock a few weeks back that the fighter has real talent in front of the camera.

Garcia -- who has his own Kick channel -- didn't even sound too surprised ... telling us his future plans revolve around getting top honors in both boxing and streaming.

"Damn, yeah ... I mean, I definitely get it, for sure," Garcia said.

"I mean, my goal is to be WBC champion and then Breakout Streamer of the Year."

Garcia already knows how to go viral -- he had a moment last week where streamer Zavala asked to take a body shot from the boxer without any padding ... which really hurt the kid.

Garcia said he will now make sure folks sign waivers moving forward ... 'cause Zavala got "f***ed up."

