Ryan Garcia Gunning For Breakout Streamer Award, WBC Championship Belt

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
012326 ryan garcia kal
GOTTA SIGN THE WAIVER!!!
TMZSports.com

Ryan Garcia has goals to dominate two totally different worlds -- boxing AND streaming -- telling TMZ Sports while he wants to be WBC champion, he's also chasing internet validation.

We caught up with King Ryan at Avalon in Los Angeles on Thursday ... and brought up how popular streamer N3on told Babcock a few weeks back that the fighter has real talent in front of the camera.

n3on-kal-12-04-2025
HUGE COLLAB
TMZSports.com

Garcia -- who has his own Kick channel -- didn't even sound too surprised ... telling us his future plans revolve around getting top honors in both boxing and streaming.

"Damn, yeah ... I mean, I definitely get it, for sure," Garcia said.

"I mean, my goal is to be WBC champion and then Breakout Streamer of the Year."

Rolly Romero and Ryan Garcia fight getty 1
Getty

Garcia already knows how to go viral -- he had a moment last week where streamer Zavala asked to take a body shot from the boxer without any padding ... which really hurt the kid.

ryan-garcia-zavala-kal-01-23-2026
STRAIGHT TO THE GUT
YouTube / ZavalaHimselfYT

Garcia said he will now make sure folks sign waivers moving forward ... 'cause Zavala got "f***ed up."

012326 ryan garcia teofimo lopez kal
A TEST FOR TEOFIMO
TMZSports.com

Garcia also talked about his day job -- saying he absolutely wants another shot at Rolly Romero after losing to him in May ... and has a message for former foe Gervonta Davis amid his current legal trouble.