Jairzinho Rozenstruik Arrested After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Dirty Boxing champ Jairzinho Rozenstruik was arrested Monday over an alleged domestic violence incident ... after the former UFC star is accused of getting into a blowout argument with his partner, TMZ Sports has learned.

According to an incident report from Pembroke Pines PD, cops were initially dispatched Monday morning regarding a "suspicious incident" ... which they say was later revealed to be a "domestic battery."

When they arrived, officers say they made contact with Rozenstruik, who told them his partner, who was not identified, pushed him during an argument.

Cops say the 37-year-old fighter was "uncooperative and advised they 'figured it out' and did not need law enforcement."

At the scene, police say they spoke to the woman and got her side of the story, where she claimed she "got into an argument with Jairzinho while they were driving from their storage unit in Pembroke Pines."

The woman, according to the incident report, told authorities she chose to ignore him, "which prompted him to allegedly actually and intentionally slap her hand, causing her cell phone to fall to the car floor."

After picking up her phone, she says she continued to ignore Jairzinho, which she claims led him to slap her hand once more.

The woman told cops when she tried to get away from him, he "grabbed her by the arm to prevent her from leaving the vehicle." She says she then punched the combat sports star "with a closed fist in the head multiple times in self-defense."

According to the report, Rozenstruik then released her arm, but the two continued to argue. She claims that he then went in for a kiss, which she says she declined, calling him "a nasty beast."

Rozenstruik allegedly then "bit her right bicep against her will."

From there, the woman told cops they drove to another part of the city, where they continued to argue. She claims Rozenstruik once again stopped her from leaving the vehicle, with the woman claiming she once again punched him "in self-defense."

Cops say they saw the woman "had a visible bite mark on her right bicep, redness on both of her forearms and a red scratch/bruise mark under her right eye."

Ultimately, law enforcement determined there was "probable cause that Jairzinho was the primary aggressor during this incident and committed the alleged crime was established," so they arrested him.

Rozenstruik was booked on two charges ... one count of touch or strike/battery/domestic violence and one count of false imprisonment.

Since leaving the UFC, JR joined Mike Perry's Dirty Boxing Organization, becoming the first champion in the promotion's history after defeating Rakim Cleveland in August.