Lenny Dykstra Suspected of Crack/Meth Possession ... During Traffic Stop

TMZ Sports has obtained more details about Lenny Dykstra's New Year’s Day traffic stop ... with cops suspecting the former Mets star had either crack or meth on him.

Pennsylvania State Police claim Dykstra -- who was the passenger -- opened the glove box during questioning just after midnight to confirm his identification ... and they observed in plain sight a "container holding suspected crack-cocaine/methamphetamine and a glass smoking device containing suspected drug residue."

Police didn't field test the substances, but he has since been formally charged with misdemeanor possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to local reports.

Lenny's high-powered lawyer Matthew Blit believes Dykstra will be exonerated.

Blit tells TMZ Sports ... "We firmly assert that the alleged narcotics did not belong to Lenny, who is currently recovering from a serious stroke. Lenny was not knowingly in possession of or under the influence of any narcotics on his person and was not taken into custody at the scene."

"The driver was arrested and taken into custody at the scene and accused of 17 counts, including being under the influence. Not Lenny. Attorney Tom Mincer and our team remain steadfast in our commitment to absolving Lenny of all possession charges."

Lenny played in The Show from 1985 to 1996 with the Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies -- most notably a member of the '86 World Series champion Mets ... but his documented history of substance abuse issues has tarnished his legacy.