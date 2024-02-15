Ex-Mets Star Lenny Dykstra Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

Lenny Dykstra has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke, according to former teammate Darryl Strawberry ... but the former NY Mets star is on the mend!

A local Pennsylvania watering hole, Dolan's Bar, was the first to report the medical emergency, saying the 61-year-old suffered a small stroke.

Dysktra's former Mets teammates, Straw and Kevin Mitchell, confirmed the news of the stroke to the NY Post on Thursday ... saying he's getting better and has been released from the ICU, but is still receiving treatment in the hospital.

Thankfully, Lenny's in good spirits.

"He knew it was me, so that is always a good sign," Strawberry said. "He’s in the process of recovering."

Dykstra, Strawberry, and Mitchell go way back ... they played several seasons together in the 1980s on the New York Mets and won the World Series together in 1986.

Lenny was traded to the Phillies in 1989 ... but dealt with several injuries during his seven-year stint in Philly.

The 3x MLB All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner, known as "Nails," retired in 1996 ... after accumulating nearly 1,300 hits.

"He’s a special friend and I will never turn my back on him and say negative things about him because his life has had some challenges," Strawberry said. "We’ve all had challenges."

Matthew Blit, Dykstra's attorney, gave us a statement.

"Lenny Dykstra has suffered a mini-stroke and is currently recovering in a Los Angeles Hospital surrounded by family and loved ones. I must say that the outpouring of support has been so welcome and is helping him on his road to recovery."