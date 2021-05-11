Wayne Gretzky Sells Famous Lenny Dykstra Mansion For $17.6 Million

5/11/2021 2:10 PM PT
Wayne Gretzky's Thousand Oaks Estate
Wayne Gretzky's California mansion has a new owner (again) -- the Great One just sold his awesome pad (again) for $17.6 million ... resulting in a whoppin' $4 million straight to his pocket!!

As we previously reported, the hockey legend listed the Thousand Oaks property for $23 million back in October 2020 ... marking the second time he put the mansion on the market.

Of course, the history behind this gem is a bit wild, so follow along:

Gretzky built the 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom house back in 2002 ... and sold it to ex-MLB star Lenny Dykstra 5 years later.

But, Lenny's time with the baller crib came to an end after he filed for bankruptcy in 2009 ... with the home going to a new owner at a foreclosure auction in 2010.

Gretzky turned around and re-bought the insane mansion in 2013 for $13.5 million ... before deciding to move on from the 13,300-square-foot estate for good this month for $17.6 million, according to reports.

The lucky buyers -- Eric and Joanna Miller -- are getting all the bells and whistles -- a screening room, gym, game room, office, championship tennis court, outdoor entertainment area, wood-burning pizza oven, wood and gas barbecue, and formal gardens, according to the listing from Arvin Haddadzadeh of The Agency.

FYI -- Joanna is the daughter of disgraced former L.A. Clippers owner Donald Sterling (who happens to be a billionaire) ... so safe to say the new owners probably won't have the same issues as Dykstra this time around.

