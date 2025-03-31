Braves Jurickson Profar Popped For PED, Suspended 80 Games By MLB

Jurickson Profar is four games into his three-year $42 million deal with the Atlanta Braves ... but the team will now be without him for the foreseeable future -- he was just suspended 80 games for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Major League Baseball made the announcement Monday afternoon, saying the 32-year-old tested positive for Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG), the same drug Manny Ramirez was popped for back in 2009.

"I want to apologize to the entire Braves organization, my teammates, and the fans," Profar said. "It is because of my deep love and respect for this game that I would never knowingly do anything to cheat."

"I would never willingly take a banned substance, but I take full responsibility and accept MLB's decision."

The Braves also released a statement, saying they were "surprised and extremely disappointed" after learning Profar was flagged for an illegal substance, saying they hope "Jurickson will learn from this experience."

Profar was off to a slow start on the season ... through the team's first four games, he had a batting average of .200, with an OPS of .450. He struck out three times.

A 12-year veteran in the league, Profar had a career resurgence last season with San Diego. He hit 24 home runs and racked up 85 RBIs in 158 games ... finishing the season with a .295 batting average, which helped him land a nice payday with Atlanta.

Atlanta will now go without their left fielder ... all while they are looking for their first win of the 2025 season.