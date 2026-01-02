World Series Champion Lenny Dykstra Could Face Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

Lenny Dykstra -- a longtime major leaguer best remembered as a member of the 1986 New York Mets -- may be facing drug charges.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Pennsylvania State Police pulled over Dykstra on New Year's Day after they say they saw him commit a motor vehicle code violation.

During the traffic stop, officers claim they found Dykstra had "narcotics and narcotic related equipment/paraphernalia." Officers list Dykstra as the "arrestee" on the documents, however his high-powered attorney Matthew Blit says that's not the case.

Blit tells TMZ ..."Lenny Dykstra was merely a passenger in a vehicle that did not belong to him. Undeniably, the actual driver and owner was taken into custody at the scene under the suspicion of driving under the influence. Lenny was not accused of being under the influence of any substance at the scene, nor was he arrested or taken into custody at the scene. To the extent charges are brought against him, they will be swiftly absolved."

Lenny played in the big leagues from 1985 to 1996 with the Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies. He was a three-time All Star, a Silver Slugger winner and a member of the 1986 World Series champion Mets.