Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Arrested Multiple Times Involving Drugs Before Death

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria had multiple run-ins with the law, which allegedly involved drugs before her death -- and she even admitted to police she used cocaine -- TMZ has learned.

Napa County Sheriff's spokesperson Henry Wofford tells TMZ ... police were called to a residence in Napa on April 26, 2025 ... where they claim they found Victoria with white residue on her tongue and dried blood coming from her right nostril.

According to the police report, cops say Victoria admitted to using cocaine on the day of the arrest ... and, they say she displayed rapid speech and was fighting with her body movements.

Officers say Victoria resisted arrest ... refusing to go quietly into the police car after she was handcuffed. They say she struggled against cops until she was placed in the back of the car.

She was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting, obstructing, or delaying a police officer.

Two months later, on June 13, Victoria was once again arrested after cops got a call about a possible domestic violence incident. Cops say a man claimed Victoria struck him across the face after an argument allegedly about the drugs Victoria was using.

Officers say they observed a large red mark on the side of the alleged victim's face from his jaw to his ear ... though Victoria told the police she didn't hit him.

Months prior to both of these incidents, Victoria was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident in which she was not the victim. She was not arrested.

We broke the story ... Victoria was found dead inside the swanky Fairmont San Francisco early Thursday morning. Dispatch audio indicates she may have died of an overdose.

Victoria was 34.