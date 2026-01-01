'Finding Prince Charming' Cast Member Jasen Kaplan Dead

Jasen Kaplan -- a contestant on "Finding Prince Charming" and celebrity makeup artist -- has died ... TMZ has confirmed.

Kaplan passed away Wednesday in a New York City hospital, according to Page Six, who reports the NYPD is investigating the death of a 46-year-old man at Kaplan's apartment building.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Kaplan’s passing marks the second major loss connected to the "Finding Prince Charming" family in less than a month.

As we reported ... Chad Spodick, who made it far during the show’s only season, died by suicide on December 3. TMZ obtained dispatch audio revealing Chad hung himself in a backyard.

The two men were among 13 who appeared in the 2016 dating show, hosted by *NSYNC star Lance Bass. Kaplan was also a go-to makeup artist for Kelly Osbourne, Eva Longoria, Cyndi Lauper, Bethenny Frankel and more.

He began working with Brittny and Lisa Gastineau on their 2005 show "Gastineau Girls."

Lisa tells TMZ ... "I am heartbroken and shocked. I have had some of my favorite memories with Jasen. He was part of our family. It's so difficult to wrap my head around this tragedy."

Jasen was 46.