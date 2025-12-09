'Finding Prince Charming' Alum Chad Spodick's Death Ruled Suicide

Play video content Boca Raton Fire Department

UPDATE

9:24 AM PT -- Chad Spodick ended his life by hanging himself in a residential backyard, as revealed by gut-wrenching 911 audio of the call. The clip has the info -- his mother found him and immediately called authorities. Unfortunately, he was not able to be saved.

Chad Spodick -- the former "Finding Prince Charming" contestant who died last week -- passed away from suicide, police tell TMZ.

Boca Raton PD in Florida confirmed the manner of death, but declined to give further details.

News of the reality star's death shook friends and family, who set up a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral and expenses related to his five pets.

Family friend Kate Werbowski wrote, "His passing was sudden and heartbreaking, and we are still struggling to comprehend a world without his light."

Chad made it all the way to Episode 6 when he appeared on the 2016 show "Finding Prince Charming" -- a show like "The Bachelor" -- hosted by *NSYNC star Lance Bass.

While Chad became one of the final five guys on the show ... he shared his struggles with trust issues at the time and ultimately quit the program of his own volition.

He was 42.

RIP