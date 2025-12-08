POORSTACY Death Scene, See Eerie Photos of Motel Room

Rapper POORSTACY took his own life in a Florida motel room in front of his baby mama and toddler last month ... and TMZ has now obtained new photos of the eerie scene.

The pics were taken by a source who was staying in a room adjacent to POORSTACY at the Boca By the Sea Hotel on the day the rapper killed himself.

In the photos, you can see the outside of the building cordoned off with yellow tape. Children's plush toys lie strewn on the lawn outside the door as an officer stands nearby, appearing to take notes.

A trail of blood splattered on the tile outside leads up to the door.

Inside the room, a mattress is seen stripped bare and flipped on its side. The floor is littered with mail, and the countertops are chock full of cups, plates, and various kinds of trash.

We broke the story ... POORSTACY -- real name Carlito Milfort -- shot himself in the head November 29. He was rushed to the hospital, but taken off life support December 1.

On the same day POORSTACY shot himself, his baby mama was arrested for alleged child neglect ... cops specifically cited drug use in the presence of the couple's young child in the days before the rapper's death. She and the toddler were in the room when the artist shot himself.

Leading up to his suicide, POORSTACY had been open about considering ending his life because he'd "lost everything" due to a woman.

In a video, the star told fans over stream he had to check into a "mental hospital" because he was ready to end his life over the unidentified lady.