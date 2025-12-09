The Mavericks Singer Raul Malo Dead at 60
The Mavericks frontman and cofounder Raul Malo has died ... the band announced Tuesday morning.
In a lengthy statement posted to Instagram ... the country-rock band said Malo died Monday ... no cause was given, but in June 2024, he announced he had been diagnosed with colon cancer.
The band said in part ... "Anyone with the pleasure of being in Raul’s orbit knew that he was a force of human nature, with an infectious energy. Over a career of more than three decades entertaining millions around the globe, his towering creative contributions and unrivaled, generational talent created the kind of multicultural American music reaching far beyond America itself."
Malo is survived by his wife of 34 years, Betty; sons Dino, Victor, and Max; mother Norma; sister Carol; and Mavericks bandmates Paul Deakin, Eddie Perez, and Jerry Dale McFadden.
Malo was 60 years old.
RIP