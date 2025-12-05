Mexican Actor And Comedian Eduardo Manzano Dead At 87

Longtime Mexican comedian and actor Eduardo Manzano died on Thursday, according to his son Lalo.

Lalo revealed the news about his father on Instagram on Friday, and he wrote, translated from Spanish, that "the curtain has fallen on the stage of life."

The comedian's son added the world would be giving his father "a standing ovation one last time."

Eduardo's cause of death wasn't revealed in the message.

Eduardo was best known for his work with his comedy partner, Enrique Cuenca, and the two were collectively known as Los Polivoces.

The pair appeared together in several films throughout their professional careers, and they starred alongside each other in "El Show de los Polivoces," which ran for four seasons.

Eduardo continued acting well into his later years, and he appeared as Don Arnoldo Lopez in 135 episodes of "Una Familia de Diez," spanning from 2007 to 2022, according to his IMDb page.

Eduardo was 87 years old.