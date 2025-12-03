Reality Television Star Criscilla Anderson Dead at 45

Professional dancer and reality television star Criscilla Anderson died following a seven-year battle with colon cancer.

Her death was announced on her Instagram account Tuesday, with a message Criscilla wrote before she died, letting her fans know she'd "slipped into the arms of Jesus."

She wrote she'd fought hard throughout her treatment for colon cancer and thanked her friends and family for their support.

Country singer Coffey Anderson honored Criscilla ... the two shared four children, including a stepdaughter. The two married in 2009; Coffey filed for divorce in 2022.

Coffey said the hearts of Criscilla's loved ones are "shattered" by the loss. She wrote Criscilla "defined strength" like no one else.

Criscilla appeared as a background dancer in films like "Fat Albert" and "Alvin and the Chipmunks," and later worked as a choreographer for the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading team.

She was featured in the Netflix reality series "Country Ever After," which was focused on her relationship with Coffey.

Criscilla was 45 years old.