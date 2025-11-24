Bollywood Legend Dharmendra Dies in Mumbai at 89

Dharmendra, one of Bollywood's most enduring leading men, died in Mumbai on Monday.

The actor's cause of death wasn't released to the public. He'd spent time in and out of the hospital in the weeks prior to his death, according to The New York Times.

Dharmendra appeared in romance films at the start of his career in the 1960s and later branched out into action and comedy-centric projects.

Dharmendra was elected to the lower house of the Indian Parliament in 2004, and later spoke of his regret about getting into politics.

Several of Dharmendra's children followed him into acting, including his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol from his first wife, Prakash Kaur.

He married his frequent costar Hema Malini in 1980, and they welcomed two children, one of whom -- daughter Esha -- became an actress.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the late actor on X, writing Dharmendra's death marked the "end of an era in Indian cinema."

Dharmendra was 89.