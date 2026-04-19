Headliner Hottie Karol G Good Genes or Good Docs?!
Headliner Hottie Karol G Good Genes or Good Docs?!
Published
Karol G's looks over the years are turning up the heat 🔥!
Here is a 25-year-old version of the Colombian singer and songwriter dropping her hot looks at Music Choice in New York City back in 2016 (left).
And, a decade later, Karol just gets better with age -- just take a look at her show-stopping Coachella look (right).
We know she turns up with her fire setlist, but the question here is: Good Genes or Good Docs?!