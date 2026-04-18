Madonna Dances with Boyfriend Akeem Morris at Coachella After Surprise Performance

Madonna was in full "Holiday" mode at Coachella Friday night ... letting loose and dancing the night away with her boyfriend, Akeem Morris.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Check it out -- fans spotted her dancing like no one was watching at Anyma's main stage set ... groovin' to the beat from her head to her toes.

She exuded much different energy from 29-year-old Akeem. While the "Material Girl" hitmaker was having the time of her life, her better half was much more subdued as he stood in place and nodded his head to the music. They do say opposites attract!

Madonna rocked a white fur coat and black combat boots for her solo dance fest ... a change of outfit following her surprise performance with Sabrina Carpenter.

Play video content Video: Madonna Hits Coachella Stage in Lingerie Alongside Sabrina Carpenter Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

She had fans cheerin' when she popped up on stage as Sabrina got to her signature "Have you ever tried this one?" moment in her song "Juno" earlier in the night.

The song quickly cut to "Vogue" and the pair later performed "Like A Prayer" and Madonna's new single "I Feel Free."

Madonna turned up the heat in her sexy ruffled lavender bodysuit and matching thigh-high stockings on stage ... and even told fans she wore "the same corset, the same boots, and the same Gucci jacket" she rocked during her last appearance. Madonna appeared at Coachella alongside Drake during his 2015 set and headlined the Sahara Tent in 2006.

Sabrina, for her part, wore a stunning white lace bodysuit that matched her black one from last weekend's set.