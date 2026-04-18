Kylie Jenner Shows Off Abs with Belly Chain for Coachella Weekend 2

Kylie Jenner is back in the California desert for Coachella Weekend 2 ... and she's arriving in style while showing off her toned abs accentuated by a sexy belly chain.

Check out the pics the makeup mogul shared to IG Friday -- she's grinning wide in low-rise jeans and a cropped tank that puts her firm core on full display.

She draws even more attention to her stomach with a sparkling belly chain embellished with what appears to be a cross charm.

As you know, Kylie was turning heads with her 'Chella fits all last weekend too -- at one point, she showed off her voluptuous chest in a black lace bra top that left very little to the imagination.

Sticking to a similar theme, she was also spilling out of a beaded white bra top decorated with fun fringe at the iconic music festival last weekend -- and we ain't complainin'!