Kardashians Go All Out With Massive Easter Baskets
Kardashians Egg-Streme Easter Party!!!
Published
Egg-stra, egg-stra! The Kardashians went all out for Easter Sunday, turning the holiday into a luxury drop for some lucky kids.
Watch the clip ... Kylie Jenner pans the room, showing the massive Easter baskets Kris and Khloe put together for the holiday -- all stuffed to the brim with goodies.
We've heard of an egg hunt, but this is more like an egg haul! They even threw in a Kuromi or two for good measure.
No wonder Stormi has been asking about how her family is so successful! Even their Easters are a colossal flex!