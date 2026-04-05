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Kardashians Go All Out With Massive Easter Baskets

Kardashians Egg-Streme Easter Party!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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EASTER HAUL

Egg-stra, egg-stra! The Kardashians went all out for Easter Sunday, turning the holiday into a luxury drop for some lucky kids.

Watch the clip ... Kylie Jenner pans the room, showing the massive Easter baskets Kris and Khloe put together for the holiday -- all stuffed to the brim with goodies.

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We've heard of an egg hunt, but this is more like an egg haul! They even threw in a Kuromi or two for good measure.

No wonder Stormi has been asking about how her family is so successful! Even their Easters are a colossal flex!

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