Detroit Bakery's Easter Lamb Cake Prank Goes Viral

A Detroit bakery had the Internet doing a double-take after dropping what might be the most unhinged Easter dessert of all time ... a lamb cake that looked straight out of a horror movie.

Homestead Kitchen Artisan Cakery went viral after posting an April Fools' Day "special" ... an A.I.-generated lamb cake with bulging eyes, crooked teeth and droopy frosting that had people seriously concerned.

The bakery told customers to "order your lamb cake for Easter," listing flavors like chocolate and lemon, but the visual had folks thinking more "haunted house" than holiday dessert.

Commenters had a field day ... comparing the thing to "roadkill" and even an elementary school art project gone wrong. One person joked they needed a knife "to put it out of its misery."

Turns out it was all a prank. The bakery quickly followed up the next day with a real deal lamb cake and a message to clear the air, explaining the creepy version was just a little April Fools' fun.