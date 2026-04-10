Coachella 2026 Kicks Off With Major Celebrity Arrivals, See Pics

Coachella Weekend 1 is officially underway ... and celebs are already stepping out in full force, kicking things off with bold fits and major main character energy!

Check out our gallery -- Kylie Jenner looked ready to praise the desert gods on arrival ... while Andreina Santos, Jeremiah Brown, Hannah Fields, and Kendall Washington were soaking it all in, bikini-clad and clearly living their best lives.

Amelia Gray came through serving sporty street vibes -- just a preview of the fashion moments she’s about to drop all weekend.