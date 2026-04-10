Coachella 2026 Kicks Off With Major Celebrity Arrivals, See Pics
Coachella 2026 Stars Show Up and Show Out!!!
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Coachella Weekend 1 is officially underway ... and celebs are already stepping out in full force, kicking things off with bold fits and major main character energy!
Check out our gallery -- Kylie Jenner looked ready to praise the desert gods on arrival ... while Andreina Santos, Jeremiah Brown, Hannah Fields, and Kendall Washington were soaking it all in, bikini-clad and clearly living their best lives.
Amelia Gray came through serving sporty street vibes -- just a preview of the fashion moments she’s about to drop all weekend.
Meanwhile, Justine Skye and Hailey Bieber kept it cute and carefree ... all smiles, all vibes. Let the shenanigans begin ... Check out the gallery!