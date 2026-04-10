Coachella Chaos: Influencers Uninvited, Rentals Canceled, Ticket Resales Skyrocketing

Everyone always wants an in to Coachella, but this year some last-minute changes ahead of the opening weekend are causing chaos ... 'cause some influencers claim they're being uninvited just a day or two before the big festival opens, and regular folks are crying foul at escalating costs.

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Entertainment and lifestyle influencer Tiahra Nelson -- who boasts 4.7 million followers on the app -- hopped on TikTok Thursday and said she was all ready and even got her hair done for the big show in Indio, California ... but she says her ticket was abruptly taken away from her.

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Yazmin Marziali, who has more than 280,000 fans on TikTok, said in an 8-minute rant that her brand trip was canceled 2 days before she was supposed to get to the California desert. That's just 2 examples of heartbroken creators who say their plans and deals were axed ... there are plenty more.

Neither creator revealed a brand behind their cancelations ... but some suspect fashion brand Edikted is behind a bit of the last-minute disarray. TMZ has reached out to the company for comment ... so far, no word back.

Concertgoers who booked Airbnbs, meanwhile, are complaining online their hosts are canceling their reservations for the weekend ... with some allegedly relisting the pads for higher prices. Other renters say their stays are being canceled for no reason, and at this point ... all the other options in the area are unattainable with skyrocketed prices because the festival is about to kick off. Not to mention, hotels are booked.

This is apparently an ongoing issue users are reporting across several social media platforms.

And to pile on to the problems, more fans planning to attend Coachella are claiming resale sites such as Stubhub are allowing ticketholders to pull the same stunt -- sellers not delivering their tickets, then relisting them at absurd prices.

TMZ has reached out to Stubhub for comment as well ... so far, no word back.

Airbnb tells TMZ … "We are not seeing any notable uptick in cancellations over Coachella weekends and we've reached out to a small number of guests who raised concerns on social media to provide support. We know host cancellations can disrupt plans, which is why we have deterrents -- including cancellation fees, calendar blocks to prevent rebooking, and a ban on relisting for a higher price -- as well as 24/7 guest support."

Coachella has long been a sought-after event that requires fans to shell out serious coin to attend ... spending thousands of dollars alone for general admission tickets paired with the most basic camping options.