Karol G Was NOT Warned to Avoid ICE Comments at Coachella, Despite Reports

Karol G isn’t just making Coachella headlines this week … 'cause a recent interview sparked claims her team warned her to avoid mentioning ICE onstage -- but we’re told that’s flat-out wrong.

Sources close to Karol tell TMZ ... her team would never instruct her not to mention ICE, or warn her against it in any way ... as she's been an advocate for immigrants through her foundation ... so there’s no scenario in which her inner circle would discourage her from speaking on something that personal to her.

The confusion stems from a recent interview with Playboy -- originally conducted in Spanish -- and we're told some nuance may have gotten lost in translation.

In the interview, Karol actually emphasizes thoughtfulness over silence, saying she feels a responsibility to make sure her actions have a real impact. She explains she doesn’t want to just throw out a phrase like “ICE Out” without meaningful follow-through.

Karol makes it clear she’s not opposed to speaking out -- saying she would do so with her "whole soul" -- but she wants to fully understand the consequences and what tangible change can come from it.

She also highlights the hands-on work her foundation is already doing in the U.S., including helping immigrant mothers -- in some cases, assisting those who choose to return to their home countries with dignity. Still, she acknowledges that kind of work, while meaningful, only reaches so many people directly.

She explains that's why her broader mission through music and performances -- including major stages like Coachella -- is to build empathy and understanding for immigrant communities.