Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Bash Draws A-List Crowd, Epic Performances
Clive Davis did it again ... throwing one of the Grammy weekend's most exclusive parties and pulling in a massive A-list crowd.
The legendary music exec hosted his annual Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Saturday night in Beverly Hills, and the red carpet was stacked with stars from every corner of the entertainment world.
Among those stepping out ... Heidi Klum, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Adam Lambert, Miguel, Machine Gun Kelly, Martha Stewart, Bebe Rexha, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Hudson, Halle Bailey, Karol G, Suki Waterhouse, YUNGBLUD, Teyana Taylor, and Sharon Osbourne, who attended alongside Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne.
The night wasn't just about posing for photos. Inside, the bash turned into a full-blown concert. Stevie Wonder delivered a show-stopping performance, while John Legend, Jelly Roll, and Sombr also took the stage, keeping the crowd on its feet well into the night.
As always, Clive's Pre-Grammy gala doubled as both a celebration of music legends and a preview of Grammy night energy, blending industry icons with today’s biggest hitmakers under one roof.
