Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Bash Draws A-List Crowd, Epic Performances

Clive Davis did it again ... throwing one of the Grammy weekend's most exclusive parties and pulling in a massive A-list crowd.

The legendary music exec hosted his annual Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Saturday night in Beverly Hills, and the red carpet was stacked with stars from every corner of the entertainment world.

The night wasn't just about posing for photos. Inside, the bash turned into a full-blown concert. Stevie Wonder delivered a show-stopping performance, while John Legend, Jelly Roll, and Sombr also took the stage, keeping the crowd on its feet well into the night.