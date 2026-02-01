Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Bash Draws A-List Crowd, Epic Performances

Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala Demi, Lizzo, MGK Among The Star Studded Bash!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys 2026 Gala Draws A-List Crowd
Launch Gallery
Pre-Grammys Party Launch Gallery
Getty

Clive Davis did it again ... throwing one of the Grammy weekend's most exclusive parties and pulling in a massive A-list crowd.

The legendary music exec hosted his annual Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons Saturday night in Beverly Hills, and the red carpet was stacked with stars from every corner of the entertainment world.

john legend heidi klum Getty
Getty

Among those stepping out ... Heidi Klum, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Adam Lambert, Miguel, Machine Gun Kelly, Martha Stewart, Bebe Rexha, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Hudson, Halle Bailey, Karol G, Suki Waterhouse, YUNGBLUD, Teyana Taylor, and Sharon Osbourne, who attended alongside Kelly Osbourne and Jack Osbourne.

The night wasn't just about posing for photos. Inside, the bash turned into a full-blown concert. Stevie Wonder delivered a show-stopping performance, while John Legend, Jelly Roll, and Sombr also took the stage, keeping the crowd on its feet well into the night.

osbournes getty 1
Getty

As always, Clive's Pre-Grammy gala doubled as both a celebration of music legends and a preview of Grammy night energy, blending industry icons with today’s biggest hitmakers under one roof.

Related articles