Dave Grohl and Wife Make Rare Appearance After Affair Scandal

Dave Grohl and his wife, Jordyn Blum stepped out together more than a year after his infidelity rocked their marriage.

The Foo Fighters front man walked the red carpet Saturday night at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles, putting on a united front with Blum as the couple made a rare public appearance together.

Grohl kept it classic in a black suit layered over a coordinating turtleneck. Blum, standing alongside him, wore an emerald, one-shoulder gown with a dramatic leg slit.

The couple made the night a family affair, bringing along their 19-year-old daughter, Violet, who rocked a red corset-style blazer paired with a matching maxi skirt.

The appearance came just one day after Grohl and Blum also stepped out together at the 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony on Friday. After posing on the red carpet, Grohl took the stage to perform with Taylor Momsen in honor of Mariah Carey, who was being celebrated at the event.

Grohl revealed in September 2024 he had welcomed a baby girl outside of his marriage. "I love my wife and my children," Grohl said at the time, adding he was doing everything he could to regain their trust and earn forgiveness.