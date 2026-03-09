Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Flaunts Boobs in Sheer Black Dress
Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, ripped a page straight out of her mom's fashion playbook, sporting an outfit that showed off her most intimate parts.
As you can see from the photos, Lourdes is decked out in a sheer black dress while exiting her hotel to attend Sunday's Ottolinger show during Paris Fashion Week. Underneath her dress, she wore a pair of black panties, but no bra.
Paparazzi immediately flocked to her, snapping photos of her eye-popping ensemble, which could have easily been plucked from the wardrobe of her pop star mom.
Once she arrived at the fashion show, Lourdes sat in a chair in the front row and watched the models prance down the runway in their womenswear courtesy of the 2026 Ottolinger Ready-To-Wear collection.
Lourdes was joined at the event by other celebs, such as model Gabriette Bechtel, "Dracula" star Zoe Bleu, Bruce Willis' daughter, Scout, and Dominican rapper Tokischa.