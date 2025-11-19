Influencers Gina Lima and Ivan Ronquillo Die One Day Apart in Philippines

A pair of influencers formerly in a relationship died just hours apart in the Philippines this week.

Gina Lima was found unresponsive in her condo Monday ... she was brought to a hospital in Quezon City by her ex-boyfriend, Ivan Cezar Ronquillo, where she was pronounced dead on arrival, according to the Manila Standard.

"Tablets and marijuana" were later found in the room where she was discovered by Ronquillo.

The 23-year-old actress and social media star sustained what were described as nonfatal external injuries. Lima's cause of death officially remains undetermined, and toxicology tests were in progress.

Ronquillo, 24, was found dead the next day on the staircase inside the condo, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reports. Ronquillo's cause of death was preliminarily determined to be suicide by hanging. Both deaths remain under investigation.

Ronquillo was not considered person of interest in Lima's death. Police are also investigating online harassment Ronquillo had been subjected to following the death of his ex-girlfriend.