Wrestling Star 'Mr. Electricity' Steve Regal Dead at 73

Sad news in the wrestling world ... Steve Regal -- better known as "Mr. Electricity" -- passed away in July. He was 73.

The news broke on Monday and was confirmed by the National Wrestling Alliance ... which expressed its sadness over the death of its former champion.

"Defeating Denny Brown for the title, this flashy and charismatic grappler reigned atop pro wrestling’s junior heavyweight in 1986, paving a path for generations to come," NWA said.

"The NWA extends its most sincere thoughts to Regal’s family, friends, and fans during this time."

Regal began his wrestling career in 1977 and rose to success in the American Wrestling Association (AWA). He had several notable matches, including his victory over Buck Zumhofe and The Road Warriors in a tag team battle in the '80s.

The 6'0" athlete signed with Jim Crockett Promotions and made his debut in May 1986. He had several big matches, including his draws and win against Denny Brown.

He made his WWF debut in 1986, teaming up with Terry Gibbs to fight Junkyard Dog and George Steele. His final WWF fight was at the WWF Wrestling Challenge -- where he fell to Tito Santana and Pedro Morales.

During his career, Regal earned multiple titles, including the AWA World Light Heavyweight Championship, the NWA Pacific Northwest Heavyweight Championship twice, the PWA Light Heavyweight Championship, and more.

He retired in 1996.