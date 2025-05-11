Wrestling Legend Sabu Dead at 60 Weeks After Retirement Fight

Wrestling legend Sabu has died, just three weeks after fighting in his retirement rumble ... according to All Elite Wrestling.

The major wresting organization posted about the star's passing ... sharing appreciation for his "unforgettable high-risk moments" and saying he gave everything he had to the wrestling world.

AEW and the wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu.



From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling.



Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/JpgbYj2KKl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2025 @AEW

AEW sends its sympathies to his family and friends. The organization did not provide a cause of death.

Sabu -- born Terry Brunk -- kicked off his wrestling career in way back in the mid-1980s when he was in his early 20s ... receiving training from his uncle Edward "The Sheik" Farhat.

His big break came in 1991 when he gained fame in the Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling ... where he received scars on his arms and torso that brought him notoriety.

While at first some believed the scars were self-inflicted, people around him shot down the rumors -- claiming he got then during hardcore wrestling matches.

He appeared in Extreme Championship Wrestling, World Championship Wrestling and -- from 2006 to 2007 -- in the WWE.

Sabu made a few appearances in the last couple years of his life ... and, he last wrestled on April 18 of this year -- just weeks before his untimely passing.

During the 2010s, Sabu was in a relationship with fellow wrestler, Melissa Coates ... though she passed away from complications due to COVID-19 in 2021 at the age of 52.

Sabu was 60.