WWE Legend Afa Anoa'i Dead At 81

WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa'i, the brother of Sika Anoa'i and uncle to current WWE Superstar Roman Reigns, has died at the age of 81.

Afa's daughter -- Vale Anoa'i -- confirmed the passing on her X account ... saying, "Today, all of our lives are irreparably changed. I love you so much, Dad. More than any words could ever express."

Today, all of our lives are irreparably changed. I love you so much, Dad. More than any words could ever express. Your strength was absolutely superhuman. You fought all the way to the end, and the end was peaceful. That's all I could have hoped for. I love you so very much. pic.twitter.com/0mt5blynH3 — Vale Anoa'i (@ValeAnoai) August 16, 2024 @ValeAnoai

The news comes months after Sika passed away at the age of 79.

His daughter explained he suffered health issues recently ... including two heart attacks and multiple major surgeries.

Afa kickstarted his wrestling career shortly after leaving the Marines ... with his first match coming in 1971. Following that, he began training with his brother, Sika -- and the two would go on to form the legendary Wild Samoans tag team.

The two won the WWF World Tag Team Championships three times during their stints in promotion ... and made appearances with other promotions during their legendary career.

Afa was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007 alongside his brother ... and the two were later inducted into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2012.