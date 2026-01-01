Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Deadly New Year's Fire at Swiss Alps Resort Bar, Dozens Killed

By TMZ Staff
A New Year's celebration turned tragic in the Swiss Alps.

Police say several dozen people are presumed dead and around 100 others were injured after a massive fire ripped through a popular bar in the resort town of Crans-Montana Wednesday morning.

Reports say the blaze broke out around 1:30 AM local time at Le Constellation, a bar packed with New Year's revelers. Authorities say the fire's cause is still undetermined.

"A large contingent of police, firefighters, and rescue personnel immediately responded to the scene to assist the numerous victims," police said in a statement, calling the response a major emergency operation.

First responders flooded the area as flames tore through the venue, with officials quickly closing off the surrounding neighborhood to the public. A no fly zone was also put in place as rescue efforts continued.

Crans-Montana is a well known ski destination in Switzerland's southern Sierre District, drawing tourists from around the world during the winter season especially during the holidays.

Police say casualty numbers could change as rescue crews continue to search the scene and hospitals treat the injured. Investigators are now working to determine how the fire started.