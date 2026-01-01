Deadly New Year's Fire at Swiss Alps Resort Bar, Dozens Killed

A New Year's celebration turned tragic in the Swiss Alps.

Police say several dozen people are presumed dead and around 100 others were injured after a massive fire ripped through a popular bar in the resort town of Crans-Montana Wednesday morning.

🔴 #Svizzera, esplosione in un bar della località sciistica di Crans-Montana: «40 morti e un centinaio di feriti». I testimoni: «Era una festa di #Capodanno per under 17»

L'incendio partito nel seminterrato del «Le Constellation»: il locale può ospitare fino a 400 persone. pic.twitter.com/sKuaFvaIJf — DaniDan (@DanieleDann1) January 1, 2026 @DanieleDann1

Reports say the blaze broke out around 1:30 AM local time at Le Constellation, a bar packed with New Year's revelers. Authorities say the fire's cause is still undetermined.

"A large contingent of police, firefighters, and rescue personnel immediately responded to the scene to assist the numerous victims," police said in a statement, calling the response a major emergency operation.

First responders flooded the area as flames tore through the venue, with officials quickly closing off the surrounding neighborhood to the public. A no fly zone was also put in place as rescue efforts continued.

Crans-Montana is a well known ski destination in Switzerland's southern Sierre District, drawing tourists from around the world during the winter season especially during the holidays.