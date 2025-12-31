41 Young Men Die in South Africa After Circumcision Initiation

At least 41 young men in South Africa are dead as a result of getting their foreskins removed ... and the fatal circumcisions were performed as part of traditional initiation ceremonies.

The stunning number of deaths occurred in November and December, according to South African authorities ... who added that circumcision is one component of traditional initiation in their country.

Authorities say the initiation is a rite of passage into manhood for young men from different ethnic groups in Africa ... including the Xhosa, Ndebele, Sotho, and Venda.

Here's how the process works ... .young men are placed into initiation schools to be taught the cultural values and responsibilities of becoming an adult -- and circumcision is part of the curriculum.

After getting their foreskin cut off by a dirty scalpel, the young lads suffered from gangrene, sepsis or dehydration, causing their deaths. And get this, some of the guys who reportedly backed out of the process were stabbed, drowned or fatally beaten.

What's more ... the litany of circumcision deaths is pretty common in South Africa. Every year, some circumcisions go sideways ... resulting in deaths.