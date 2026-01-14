Gervonta Davis Wanted By Police Over Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Gervonta "Tank" Davis is a wanted man -- officials with the Miami Gardens Police Department announced they are searching for the boxer in connection to an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred in October 2025.

A press conference was held on Wednesday afternoon ... with police saying they are working with U.S. Marshals to bring the undefeated boxer in on three charges -- battery, false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping.

Play video content Miami Gardens Police Department

Cops say the incident occurred at a gentlemen's club in the city. The woman -- who cops did not identify -- reported the altercation two days later on October 29.

The woman -- who worked at the establishment -- alleged Gervonta approached her, "grabbed her by the back of her head, pulling her by the hair with one hand and by her throat with another."

She claimed he then "forcefully escorted her" down a stairway and to the parking garage, all while he maintained a grip on the back of her head. Once they reached the parking area, the woman claimed Davis released her, and she then ran toward her coworkers for safety.

Officials stated the lead detective obtained and reviewed video footage "that corroborates key elements of the victim's statements."

Fast forward to Wednesday, when authorities obtained an arrest warrant for the three-division champ.

It's not the first time we're hearing about this. On Halloween, Davis was sued by the woman in connection with this same altercation. In court documents, she said the two had an intimate relationship over the last five months, but that it was far from smooth.

She told police they ended things "about a month" before the October assault. She also blocked all forms of communication with the 31-year-old.

Davis was set to box Jake Paul in November 2025 in a highly anticipated bout ... but after these allegations came to light -- Paul and Most Valuable Promotions scrapped the fight.