Dana White Calls Conor McGregor Vs. Jorge Masvidal White House Talks 'Goofy S***'

Dana White says there's a lot of "goofy s***" that makes rounds in the MMA world ... and the biggest case of "goofy s***" at the moment?? Conor McGregor fighting Jorge Masvidal at the White House.

The chatter picked up this week ... with Gamebred even claiming the chances were "not looking bad" that he'd get a shot at Notorious at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. later this year.

That's news to Dana ... who would probably know if that matchup was a possibility.

"Almost everything you see on the internet about our sport is wrong," the UFC honcho told Michael Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs nightly on FS1) set this week. "It's all wrong."

So, how did he not know this was a rumored bout?? It turns out Dana's social media algorithms don't really feed him much MMA content at all.

We spoke at length with Dana ahead of UFC 324 ... the first card streaming on Paramount+ after a massive $7.7 BILLION deal with his company.

Dana said the money isn't really the takeaway from the contract -- in fact, he doesn't even think about the payday.

"All the things that we did to get here is what got us the money, but now, the slate is wiped clean, we have to go in and we have to deliver now."

Dana raved about the fact that his product is now available all year long for a price cheaper than one Pay-Per-View in the past ... calling it a "homerun, no-brainer" to subscribe to Paramount+ for all things UFC, especially since fans can now binge-watch old cards.

So, with Saturday's UFC 324 being the first matchup at the promotion's new home (and the first card in six weeks) Dana KNEW they had to put on a great show -- and that's led by Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett.

Dana raved about both fighters ... but emphasized how it's a full night of quality fights.

"The card is stacked from top to bottom, all the fights are great ... as long as they play out the way they look on paper, we should have a hell of a night on Saturday."

There's one bout that won't happen -- Amanda Nunes vs. Kayla Harrison -- with the latter backing out due to an injury. Dana said he didn't consider replacing Harrison due to the fact it is THE fight to make.

As for the White House card, Dana told Babcock they haven't started putting fights together ... but the ball will get rolling after Saturday's event.

56-year-old Dana really hasn't taken much time to think about how far he's taken UFC over the past few decades when he saved it from going under ... and no, he's not had one thought about when he'll retire.

Dana also spoke about his new endeavor, Zuffa Boxing -- and explained how that form of combat was his first love, and he wouldn't be here without it.