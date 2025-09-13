Dana White Says Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford Is One Of Biggest Fights Ever

Play video content TMZSports.com

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford goes down Saturday night, and Dana White, the bout's promoter, says it's ALREADY one of the top-selling fights in boxing history!

TMZ Sports ran into White in Los Angeles this week -- just a few days before the historic scrap -- when we asked about the magnitude of the event.

"[Canelo-Crawford] is already the third biggest fight of all time as far as gate. It's number one all-time in stadiums. It's the number one gate of all time at Allegiant Stadium," White told us.

"So, it's a big fight and I just want the production to be great live and and you know obviously on [Netflix]."

Of course, Canelo, 35, and Bud, 37, are not just two of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world ... they're legends. Lock Hall of Famers.

Alvarez is 63-2-2 with 39 KOs ... and he's been champion in four weight classes. Crawford is 41-0 with 31 KOs ... and has also been champ in four divisions.

In other words -- this fight is seemingly a toss-up -- so we asked Dana to break it down.

"I think the fact that Crawford wanted this fight, he's going to move up in weight. You know, he's aggressive. He likes to knock people out. And Canelo, obviously, is a great counterpuncher. He's a heavy puncher himself. I think this fight's going to be a war."

The fight -- unlike almost all big boxing matches, isn't pay-per-view -- it's on Netflix.

And, White says the main event, while as good as it gets, isn't the only attraction Saturday night.

"What I love about this card, too, is from the first prelim of the night to the main card. It's it's it's an incredible group of fights like we do at the UFC."

Speaking of Dana's full-time gig ... there's also an appetizer to the boxing match, Noche UFC, featuring Diego Lopes and Jean Silva in the main event.