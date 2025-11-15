Dana White Previews UFC 322 Main Event Between Makhachev, Della Maddalena

Play video content TMZSports.com

UFC 322 is a kick-ass card from top to bottom, and TMZ Sports is breaking it down with the man in charge, Dana White!

"Islam [Makhachev] is on a 15-fight win streak, and Jack [Della Maddalena] is on an 18-fight win streak. These guys haven't lost a fight in years," the UFC president and CEO told Babcock, setting up the main event.

"Jack bursts onto the scene, coming off the Contender Series. Goes all the way up and beats Belal Muhammad, which is not easy to do. He just beat Belal. Now, if he can beat Islam. Jack Della Maddalena is a bad dude."

JDM's last loss, May 2016 at Eternal MMA 17. Islam's ... October 2015 at UFC 192.

Despite Jack's success, many fans and experts alike haven't given him much of a chance against the sport's top pound-for-pound fighter.

We asked White if he felt Della Maddalena was being disrespected.

"All these questions get answered on Saturday, and that's the beauty of fighting," Dana responded.

As amazing as the main event is, it's far from the only highly anticipated fight ... Dana also previews the co-main between Valentina Shevchenko and Weili Zhang.

There's more -- we also talk about the upcoming historic event at the White House, and whether it's been the most difficult fight Dana's ever put together. We also asked White whether he co-signs Francis Ngannou's claim that a fight between him and Jon Jones would be the biggest in the world.