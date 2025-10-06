UFC Fights At White House Going Down June 14, President Trump Announces

The most anticipated card in UFC history -- the massive event at the White House -- officially has a date ... June 14, 2026, President Trump's 80th birthday!

How's that for a bday bash?!

POTUS made the announcement on Sunday while speaking at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia, saying ... "On June 14th next year, we're going to have a big UFC fight at the White House, right at the White House grounds."

Trump: "On June 14 next year we're gonna have a big UFC fight at the White House, right at the White House, on the grounds of the White House." pic.twitter.com/RJIOKjIhx5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 5, 2025 @atrupar

The event -- commemorating the 250th anniversary of America's independence -- was initially expected to go down on Saturday, July 4.

The Octagon, as well as seating, will be built on the south lawn of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

It's unclear who will fight on the card, but stars like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones have already made it known they want to be a part of the event.