Amanda Serrano Wants To Fight Amanda Nunes, Replace Kayla Harrison At UFC 324

Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes is off, but that doesn't mean The Lioness' Octagon return has to be put on hold ... boxing star Amanda Serrano tells TMZ Sports she's ready to step in, and she's dead serious!

"I'm up for the challenge. I'm always up for the challenge," 37-year-old Serrano told Babcock about the prospects of fighting Nunes, a "great champion" and "great fighter."

What would Serrano say to the fans who will undoubtedly claim that while she's a beast in the squared circle, this is MMA, and Nunes is the G.O.A.T.?

"Listen, I'm undefeated. I have three MMA fights. I know a little thing or two about fighting. To this day, I still throw my kicks at the bag. I'm still throwing sprawls," Amanda said, adding she hits the mats with her high school wrestler nephew weekly.

FYI, Serrano, 2-0-1 in MMA, last fought mixed martial arts in June 2021, winning by submission. Her other win came via a rear-naked choke. FWIW, as a boxer, Amanda, a multiple division world champion, is truly one of the greatest pugilists ever ... with a record of 48-4-1.

That said, UFC 324 is only days away ... so could Serrano even be ready?

"I just fought January 3rd, and I was in amazing shape, and I'm still at it. I took maybe two days off just to heal a little bit, and then I was right back in the gym. I love this sport. I love to fight. I love challenges. And this is a big challenge, but I'm up for it. I'm all in."

Of course, Nunes is without an opponent because 35-year-old Harrison suffered a serious neck injury, requiring surgery, and forcing the postponement of the matchup.

The UFC said they planned to reschedule the fight when Kayla is healthy, but if Amanda wants to return to the Octagon as she originally planned, Serrano is ready to rock n' roll!