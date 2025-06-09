Kayla Harrison Celebrates UFC Title W/ Teammates In Triumphant Return To ATT Gym

Play video content AmericanTopTeam

Kayla Harrison is just two days removed from winning her first-ever UFC championship after a dominant performance over Julianna Peña ... but she's already back in the gym, where she received a welcome worthy of a champ!

The newly crowned UFC women's bantamweight title holder brought her new hardware down to her training grounds at American Top Team in Florida ... where Kayla's coaches, training partners, and gymmates, including Dustin Poirier, lined up to congratulate the champ.

Harrison made sure to thank everyone, even taking a moment to hug the videographer filming her triumphant return.

As expected, the 34-year-old is on cloud nine after her win ... which arguably makes her the most accomplished combat sports athlete ever.

On Monday, Harrison posted a photo of herself in bed, all cozied up with the 6.5-pound belt, and she couldn't hold in the smile on her face.

After dethroning Peña in the co-main event of UFC 316, Kayla even celebrated with President Donald Trump Octagon-side ... hugging POTUS and posing with members of the first family.

While it's highly unlikely KH squeezed in a training session during her return to ATT ... knowing Kayla, it won't be long until she's back to work.

After all, the UFC star has a yuuuuge fight with Amanda Nunes to prepare for ... with the greatest women's MMA fighter of all time coming out of retirement to face Harrison. The Lioness vacated her belt when she retired in June 2023.