Kayla Harrison Says She's Humbled, Honored By Best MMA Fighter ESPY Nom

Shocked, honored, humbled ... just a few of the words MMA star Kayla Harrison used to describe being nominated for the Best MMA Fighter, telling TMZ Sports simply being included with the other fighters is fantastic.

The 32-year-old, undefeated (14-0, 11 KO + Subs) PFL star was recently nominated for an ESPY Award ... alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman, Alexander Volkanovski and Charles Oliveira.

Usman, Volk and Oliveira have all dominated their respective division over the last year.

"I was initially shocked, and then ... honored, I think honored and humbled by it. Every one of those fighters is a Hall of Famer. They're legends, each in their own right. I'm a fan in each and every one of them, inside the cage, outside the cage. It was a big honor for me, huge honor," Harrison says.

And, you may have noticed Kayla is unique amongst the other nominees ... for more than one reason.

"It's awesome. To be the only female fighter nominated. To be the only non-UFC fighter nominated."

Kayla says even though her goal isn't to win awards, it's still nice to have hard work and success recognized by the fans.

"There are moments where in your career you question, does anyone understand? I'm working really hard, I'm trying really hard, I'm doing my best, I'm trying to get back, I'm trying to build a legacy, I'm trying to be dominant. I'm doing all this work."

Kayla says although it's not necessarily something based off "merit" -- you win by fans voting for you -- it's still nice to see people recognizing and appreciating all the hours of blood, sweat and tears.

Speaking of voting ... if you'd like to cast a virtual ballot Kayla, click here.

