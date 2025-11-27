Kayla Harrison's Manager Wants Her To Fight Amanda Nunes, Ronda Rousey

Play video content TMZSports.com

Kayla Harrison has her next two fights mapped out, and they're whoppers -- starting with Amanda Nunes, and then ... Ronda Rousey?!

Sure, there's probably a better chance hell freezes over than Ronda returning to the Octagon, but crazier things have happened.

Harrison's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, made the revelation during a recent conversation with TMZ Sports ... starting with Nunes, 37, who most agree is the women's MMA GOAT.

"Kayla has a huge fight coming up. Amanda Nunes, please sign the contract. Please sign the contract. Let's make this happen. Let's not pull out of this fight. Please, I'm begging you. The fans want it. Kayla wants it. It's good for your legacy. Let's not give the UFC a hard time. Sign the contract. We want to fight with you," Ali told us.

Then Abdelaziz got to Rousey -- Harrison's former friend and judo teammate -- who last fought in the UFC in December 2016, a TKO loss to Nunes.

"Kayla beats [Amanda] by dominating fashion, stops her, and after that, Kayla will have two options. Ronda Rousey will come out of the grave and step up and she will have to pay for everything she's said and done, cause a lot of beef happened."

Abdelaziz continued ... "Or maybe Valentina [Shevchenko] is gonna go up [135 lbs.] and do a super fight. These are the two steps I'd love for Kayla to make."