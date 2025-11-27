Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kayla Harrison's Manager Wants Her To Fight Amanda Nunes, Ronda Rousey

Kayla Harrison Nunes Is Next, Then Ronda Rousey ... Manager Ali Abdelaziz Says

By TMZ Staff
Published
111725_ali_abdelaziz_kayla_harrison_kal
"A LOTTA BEEF!!!"
TMZSports.com

Kayla Harrison has her next two fights mapped out, and they're whoppers -- starting with Amanda Nunes, and then ... Ronda Rousey?!

Sure, there's probably a better chance hell freezes over than Ronda returning to the Octagon, but crazier things have happened.

Harrison's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, made the revelation during a recent conversation with TMZ Sports ... starting with Nunes, 37, who most agree is the women's MMA GOAT.

Kayla Harrison faces off with former champion Amanda Nunes getty
Getty

"Kayla has a huge fight coming up. Amanda Nunes, please sign the contract. Please sign the contract. Let's make this happen. Let's not pull out of this fight. Please, I'm begging you. The fans want it. Kayla wants it. It's good for your legacy. Let's not give the UFC a hard time. Sign the contract. We want to fight with you," Ali told us.

Then Abdelaziz got to Rousey -- Harrison's former friend and judo teammate -- who last fought in the UFC in December 2016, a TKO loss to Nunes.

Amanda Nunes of Brazil punches Ronda Rousey getty
Getty

"Kayla beats [Amanda] by dominating fashion, stops her, and after that, Kayla will have two options. Ronda Rousey will come out of the grave and step up and she will have to pay for everything she's said and done, cause a lot of beef happened."

Abdelaziz continued ... "Or maybe Valentina [Shevchenko] is gonna go up [135 lbs.] and do a super fight. These are the two steps I'd love for Kayla to make."

Kayla Harrison celebrates after defeating Julianna Pena in the UFC getty
Getty

Harrison, 19-1, won her UFC title at UFC 316, when she beat Julianna Pena for the strap.

Related articles