Julianna Pena Says Kayla Harrison Isn't A 'Pimple On Ronda Rousey's Butt' Amid Comparison

Ronda Rousey and Kayla Harrison come from the world of judo, and with the latter about to fight for a title, we asked her opp, UFC Bantamweight champ Julianna Pena, about all the comparisons to Rowdy!

TMZ Sports spoke with the champ just days before the Octagon door closes behind Pena and Harrison in the UFC 316 co-main event in the Garden State ... and let's just say Julianna doesn't see the similarities between Kayla and Ronda.

"Ronda was such a phenom in the fact she was just able to take everybody out in 10 seconds or less," the Venezuelan Vixen said. "I know Kayla's manager [Ali Abdelaziz] said she's gonna be bigger than Ronda Rousey."

"She's had multiple opportunities to do that in other promotions, and she still hasn't been able to put a pimple on Ronda's butt cheek as far as I'm concerned."

Strong words from the champ ... as her challenger currently holds an impressive 18-1 record as an MMA fighter. Kayla is also a 2x Olympic gold medalist ... and former 2x PFL champion.

Despite Pena being the current UFC champion, and Harrison the challenger, oddsmakers have the Olympian as the heavy favorite (risk $800 to win $100 on KH) heading into the scrap.

But, odds don't dictate fights ... and JP is super confident heading into Saturday night.

"I don't care how it happens," Peña said. "I don't have a crystal ball, I'm not Nostradamus. I just know I will kick, punch, bite, eye claw. Do whatever I need to do to get my hand raised."