Amanda Nunes Retires After Dominant UFC 289 Win

Amanda Nunes is done fighting ... the G.O.A.T. returned to the Octagon at UFC 289, dominated Irene Aldana, and laid down her gloves!

35-year-old Nunes won by unanimous decision in front of a packed house in Vancouver ... before having her gloves cut off, and put down in the center of the Octagon.

Nunes leaves as champ-champ ... holding the featherweight and bantamweight titles.

"Double champ forever, baby!"

"Tonight is the perfect night to retire and live happy forever," Nunes told Daniel Cormier as the crowd cheered, before dropping down to the floor and giving her belts a kiss.

"Double champion forever!"



Amanda Nunes announces her retirement at #UFC289



What a career in the Octagon 👏



(via @ufc)pic.twitter.com/6znMtJ3ih9 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 11, 2023 @SInow

Of course, Amanda is one of, if not the greatest MMA fighter to ever step foot in a cage. Over her amazing 15-year career as a professional, she amassed a 23-5 record.

Included in those wins are some of the baddest women ever ... Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko (twice), Holly Holm, Julianna Pena, and Cris Cyborg all fell victim to the Lioness.

Amanda Nunes announces retirement as UFC Bantamweight and Featherweight Champion 🙏 pic.twitter.com/J9QXi0ksFZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 11, 2023 @BleacherReport

Nunes' fellow fighters were quick to react, with Belal Muhammad, Aljmamain Sterling and others giving Amaanda her flowers.

"Great career 🙏🙏 your a legend lioness" the welterweight contender Tweeted.

"Congrats on an AMAZING career [Amanda]!" Aljo wrote.