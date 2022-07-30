Julianna Pena Says Nunes is The G.O.A.T., But She's The G.O.A.T. Slayer

Play video content TMZSports.com

Amanda Nunes is considered by almost everyone to be the greatest female fighter of all time... so, that begs the question, what's Julianna Pena if she defeats the G.O.A.T. for a second time?! We asked her.

"I don't know anybody else in this division or the sport that has been able to have the resume that Amanda has made so it's definitely worthy of being called the greatest of all time. But, now that I'm here, I am also being worthy of being called the G.O.A.T slayer."

32-year-old Pena and 34-year-old Nunes are the main event at UFC 277 Saturday night in Dallas ... a rematch of their UFC 269 scrap, won via rear naked choke by Julianna in the 2nd round.

Nunes vowed this fight will be different ... and Pena's taking her at her word, telling us she's prepared for the best version of Amanda inside the Octagon.

"She said in the countdown that she didn't hit me with the best shots and she didn't hit me with everything that she had, so I would assume she's gonna try to hit me with everything she has," Pena says, adding "I just think that I am ready for the biggest, strongest, scariest Amanda Nunes that we've ever seen."

As far as Julianna's legacy, she says she simply wants to be remembered as one of the greatest to ever fight in a cage.

"You know the moral of the story for me is that I wanna be recognized as one of the greatest in sports and in sports history for women's MMA. I want to cement my legacy by getting this win and I wanna be able to to go down in the Hall of Fame and the UFC Hall of Fame."

"That's always been my goal is to be in the UFC Hall of Fame. If beating Amanda Nunes gets me in the Hall of Fame, then you can definitely consider me one of the greatest female fighters of all time. Absolutely."