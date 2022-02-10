Julianna Pena Says Her Victory Over Amanda Nunes Was No Fluke

Play video content TMZSports.com

Julianna Pena is a woman on a mission, out to prove that her victory over GOAT Amanda Nunes in December was no fluke, saying she can't wait to once again prove she's the superior fighter.

The 32-year-old champ tells TMZ Sports she's pumped to step in the Octagon with Nunes for a second time ... after many people were shocked by the outcome of their first fight.

"I'm so excited! I think I'm one of those people that thrives in a situation where people are counting me out," Pena says.

"A ton of people think that was a fluke. They think she was off on that night. I don’t feel that way and I can’t wait to prove the naysayers wrong again."

Of course, Julianna was a huge underdog when she defeated Amanda ... winning by 2nd round submission at UFC 269 in December 2021.

Now, the two will rematch later this year ... in what Dana White said will be the biggest fight in women's history.

But first, Julianna and Amanda will face off as coaches on "The Ultimate Fighter 30" ... where they'll mentor men's heavyweights and women's flyweights.

After TUF ... rematch time!

We also talked to Julianna about "the baddest woman on the planet," Ronda Rousey's return to the wrestling ring (Pena doesn't agree with WWE's description).

The champ weighed in on Ronda's time with the UFC ... and issued this challenge in case she's considering fighting MMA again.

"I've been saying that from the very beginning when the bantamweight division here opened up. They literally just handed a belt to somebody. She had to only fight one person where at the same exact time I had to fight four girls."

She continued ... "If she wants to come back to right real fighting, I would absolutely love to greet her and make that fight happen. It's a dream matchup for me."

