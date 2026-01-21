LeBron James Nearly Flips Off Nuggets Bench In Funny Moment Caught on Camera

LeBron James didn’t just beat the Nuggets Tuesday night … he toyed with them, and one tiny hand motion turned into the loudest moment of the game.

Cameras caught King James at one point in the night looking toward Denver’s bench, grinning and pretending his hand was a jack-in-the-box -- with his middle finger being the "jack."

Was it a flip-off? Not quite. Was it accidental? Not a chance.

It was the kind of calculated, half-second troll that only the 41-year-old star can pull off -- close enough to send fans into a frenzy ... yet clean enough to deny everything.

Denver’s bench didn’t explode ... they appeared to just ignore it.

LeBron went on to score 19 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the Lakers' 115-107 victory to improve to 10 games over .500.

He didn't need to fully flip anyone off -- he let the internet do it for him. Clips spread instantly, debates lit up social media over what his gesture really meant.

James was much more friendly with injured superstar Nikola Jokic ... with the two sharing a hug during the outing.

After the win, James spoke highly of his Olympics foe ... and called their matchup in the 2024 Paris Games a matchup he'll never forget.

LeBron James speaks about approaching the Nuggets bench to embrace Nikola Jokic during a break in the game action. “It’s the utmost respect … Jokic is one of the greatest players to ever play.” He added that USA-Serbia vs Jokic in Paris is a game he’ll “never forget” pic.twitter.com/xBgYFU5WyT — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 21, 2026 @mcten